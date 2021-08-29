Mitt Romney Says Trump and Biden Both to Blame for Afghanistan Chaos: Made Ineffective and ‘Terrible Decisions’

Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) said on CNN Sunday that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden share blame for the horrific scenes of chaos in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration reached a deal last year with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. Biden delayed that deadline to this week — August 31st — and the lead-up has been marked by the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, outcry over the delay in evacuations, and a terror attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans.

With that deadline fast approaching, Romney told Jake Tapper, “Leaving Americans behind and leaving our Afghan friends behind, who worked with us, would put upon us and will put upon us a moral stain.”

“This is the result,” he continued, “of very ineffective decisions, terrible decisions made by the prior administration and by the current administration. This did not have to happen. It was preventable.”

He commended the work the U.S. military has done to evacuate as many people as possible, but said both the Trump and Biden administrations “caused this crisis to be upon us.”

The Trump administration negotiating directly with the Taliban, getting ready to invite them to Camp David, opening up a prison of 5,000 Taliban and probably ISIS-K individuals and letting them free. We don’t know whether some of them were involved in the attack that occurred. These were the decisions that led to what you’re seeing and the danger that exists at the airport. This should not have happened. President Biden closing the Bagram Air Base. That’s what’s led to what’s happening.

