MLK Jr. ‘Was Assassinated by the U.S. Government,’ Relative of Civil Rights Icon Tells Tucker Carlson

A cousin of Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife Coretta Scott King told Tucker Carlson Monday the civil rights icon was assassinated by the U.S. government.

On the holiday honoring the late non-violent champion of civil rights, Seneca Scott joined the Fox News host to discuss Boston’s controversial new $10 million monument, which pays tribute to the King family.

The gigantic bronze statue is called “The Embrace.” Some critics spent Monday arguing it looks like a penis. Scott agreed with critics, including Carlson, that the statue is a “monstrosity.”

“Tell us about this statue,” Carlson said. “A lot of people are confused by it. It seems ugly at best and pornographic at worst, what is this about?”

Scott connected the monument to wokeism before he commented on the death of King, who was murdered in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968 by James Earl Ray.

“I think is the product of woke algorithm that has gone awry,” Scott said of the Boston monument. “Things have gone viral and there is pretty much a consensus this statue is a monstrosity and an insult to the family,” Scott added:

I would like to acknowledge it is Martin Luther King Day and nothing should detract from his radical vision, Tucker. And he was assassinated by the U.S. government. You talked about JFK’s assassination recently. This was in the same period. He was assassinated right when he was escalating from talking about racial bigotry to class and the war in Vietnam.

Scott did not expound upon the claim while Carlson said it was “very obvious” Ray did not act alone in killing King. The host asked his guest why there is no “interest” in the facts surrounding two passports found in Ray’s possession after he shot King.

Last month, Carlson concluded the CIA was “involved” in the killing of JFK. He said a source inside the intelligence community confirmed it to him after viewing documents that are not public.

