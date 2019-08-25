As Chris Wallace pressed Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the trade war, he also asked about President Donald Trump going after the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

In a tweetstorm that let to the Dow plunging, the president blasted Fed chair Jerome Powell and asked, “My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?”

….My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

His tweeting set off alarm bells, and Wallace asked Mnuchin if Trump really considers Powell an enemy of the country.

And, more broadly, he asked, “With all of these statements from the president, all of these tweets, how seriously, how literally should we take what the president says?”

Mnuchin responded to “the Xi side of this” and emphasized that Trump still considers the Chinese leader a friend while “we have become enemies” with respect to trade.

“This was not intended to send a message that President Xi is his enemy in the sense of all these different areas,” he responded.

Wallace made a point of going back to the Powell side of the tweet. “I don’t think it was a literal comment that he’s an enemy,” Mnuchin said.

Wallace again asked how seriously and/or literally we should take the things Trump says. You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

