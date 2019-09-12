As the ABC presidential debate moderators kicked things off tonight, Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made a statement in English and Spanish to the Latino community across America.

“We appreciate the opportunity to welcome Latinos across the country and to ask about Latinx issues during these challenging times.”

“En este pais tambien se habla Español,” he continued as he delivered a message in Spanish.

Ramos concluded by saying, “I’m telling Latinos that despite the fact that we are facing difficult times, this is our country too.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com