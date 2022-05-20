Mom Confronts Formula Hoarder at Grocery Store: ‘This is the Whole Reason Why There’s a Formula Shortage’

A mother who went to a grocery store to buy formula for her three-month old son confronted another mom in a video that shows how the nationwide shortage is affecting some families.

A woman named Autumn Guyer joined CNN’s OutFront with host Erin Burnett Friday. She came with a video receipt about one thing exacerbating the shortage: selfish hoarders.

In a Target grocery aisle with mostly barren shelves, Guyer filmed the shopping cart of another woman, which was nearly brimming with formula.

“This is the whole reason there’s a formula shortage,” she said to the woman in a video that was recorded on her phone. “You take all the formula off the shelf and buy it all at once?”

Guyer added, “Look at all this. Look at the shelves,” as she calmly and tactfully laid into the self-serving stockpiler.

“But I need it for my baby,” the other woman, whose face was not shown, said. Guyer was not pleased with the response.

“You don’t think I need it for my baby, too?” Guyer responded. “There’s kids who need formula today who won’t be able to get it, because you just bought it to stock up.”

The woman ended up offering Guyer one measly can of formula from her collection.

Guyer told CNN her son Colton needs specialty formula, and she visits the Target in the video once a day to try and find it. On the day the video was filmed, some was available — until the other mom raided the shelf.

She told Burnett the hoarder cleaned house and attempted to leave. That’s when the confrontation began.

Guyer said she filmed it because it made her feel “helpless.”

“I wanted other people to see what it’s like to feel find of hopeless as a mother when you go to the store with high hopes and knowing, OK, they have this one thing that I can get, I can at least feed by baby with this, and leave with nothing.”

Guyer also told Burnett she is currently feeding her son formula which is not ideal for his particular condition.

“He’s not taking well to it, but I’ve called his pediatrician,” she said. There’s nothing anybody can do.”

