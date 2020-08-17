For the first time since March, CNN’s New Day originated entirely from its New York studio — with anchors John Berman and Alisyn Camerota seated at the same desk, albeit six feet apart.

“In the same actual room at the same actual time for the first time since March!” Berman said at the outset of Monday’s broadcast.

“I barely recognize you,” Camerota joked.

Camerota celebrated the show’s return to its home base.

“It is so great to be back in the studio,” Camerota said. “It’s just this moment of normalcy, it feels like,” Camerota said.

“Except I have to wear [suit] pants,” Berman deadpanned — noting that he’s opted for jeans for much of the pandemic while working from home.

Berman and Camerota are outliers among CNN employees — most of whom are still working from home. According to a report from The Wrap, only limited staff is expected to return to the office prior to year’s end.

The New Day anchors say that the virus will dictate whether the show’s old normal will sustain as its new normal.

“It is just great that the numbers in New York are such that we can do this,” Camerota told Berman. “You and I are six feet apart. We’ve measured. So I hope this can last.”

“Yes,” Berman said. “I think that depends, to a large extent, on what happens in the country. And what everyone in the country does over the next several months.”

Watch above, via CNN.

