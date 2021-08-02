Montel Williams Makes Impassioned Plea for People to Get Vaxxed: ‘If You Care Anything About Another Human Being, Then Get the Vaccination’

Former talk show host Montel Williams told CNN’s Victor Blackwell that he’s feeling better after contracting Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated. Williams is one of an increasing number of fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing “breakthrough” cases that are very often mitigated by having been fully vaxed. While the vaccine does not prevent people from getting the disease, it vastly reduces the chances being hospitalized or dying due to Covid.

“I’m feeling better,” Williams said about his illness last month. “Way better.”

Williams said he believes he got the virus from a maskless, sickly looking man who invaded his personal space indoors.

He said he “texted my wife at that moment and said, ‘You can’t believe that some butthead walked in here where it says clearly no entry… without a mask on and I think this guy just gave me a cold.”

Two days later he began to feel especially sick and tested positive.

“This is all about, do you care about anybody else in this world?’ he said. “And if you care anything about another human being, then get the vaccination.”

“You know there will be people who try to manipulate the story,” Blackwell said. “‘See, Montel got the vaccine, he stayed at home, he wore the mask, and he still got Covid, Why should I get the vaccine?’ To those people you say, what?”

“Because had I not gotten it, I might not be talking to you today,” said Williams. “I have a compromised immune system, and because of my compromised immune system this infection would have been probably — no, it would have been much worse than what it was. So I am blessed that I am able to talk to you. I’m blessed that I was — I’m fortunate that my symptoms lasted only about two and half days.”

Williams then offered up a different approach for encourage people to get vaccinated: “Be selfish”:

Do it for yourself. Listen to the number of people who are in the hospital right now who are begging doctors, ‘Please, can I have the vaccine?’ Right before they get ready to be intubated. Listen to the people who are begging with their last breath: ‘I wish I had the vaccine.’ Be selfish. Be ignorant. Think about only yourself, and if you do so, then go out and get this vaccine so that you yourself are safe enough.

Watch above, via CNN.

