Montel Williams Responds to ‘Idle Rich’ Tucker Carlson After Fox Host Notes Williams and Kamala Harris Dated

Montel Williams responded to Tucker Carlson on Friday after the Fox News host again noted that Williams and Vice President Kamala Harris once dated two decades ago.

On Thursday, Carlson said he was wrong about Russia invading Ukraine because of the high-profile role Harris played in the lead-up to it. Last month she attended the Munich Security Conference where she met with heads of state and discussed Russia’s military buildup at its border with Ukraine.

“We assumed that if things were dire, serious people would be involved in fixing them,” he stated. “But we looked up and we saw Kamala Harris involved, and that reassured us. Harris had just come back from Europe where she’d been conducting quote, ‘diplomacy’ with our allies, and that appeared to be proof this could not really be a big deal.”

He later added, “So if you’re looking for someone to date Montel Williams, well maybe she’s the person you would choose,” he said. “She could be a solid choice, she’s done it before. Dating Montel Williams – you know – is something that’s within her range of experience. Is she good at it? We can’t say. But she’s done it. But this new gig? De-escalating a world-ending conflict with the nuclear-armed rogue state? No.”

Williams fired back at the “idle rich” host on Twitter and criticized “his breathless embrace of Putin.”

1/x I see @TuckerCarlson retreated to his safe space last night – attacking black women – to distract from walking back his breathless embrace of Putin. He has spent his life as part of the idle rich, I spent my first career as a Naval intel officer doing counter-Russia work… https://t.co/ScnxYhbjBY — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 4, 2022

2/ Tucker would have you believe he discovered Putin was up to no good in Ukraine yesterday. Maybe he’s the wrong guy to assess the competence of others? Story via @HaleighFoutch @TheWrap.https://t.co/4DNvuDs3ss — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 4, 2022

Williams, who retired from the Naval Reserves with the rank of lieutenant commander and was an intelligence officer, added, “Tucker would have you believe he discovered Putin was up to no good in Ukraine yesterday. Maybe he’s the wrong guy to assess the competence of others?”

This isn’t the first time Carlson has brought up Harris’ past with Williams. In November, the host said he wanted a rundown of the vice president’s dating history and brought up the former TV host.

“I got where I am without being an heir to a fish sticks fortune,” Williams told Mediaite at the time, referencing the family of Carlson’s stepmother, who is an heiress to the Swanson frozen food empire. “I grew up in the wrong part of Baltimore and succeeded nonetheless. Would Tucker be where he is if his dad hadn’t married a fish sticks heiress?”

Speaking to Mediaite on Friday, Williams said, “Tucker isn’t able to get ratings without dog whistles.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com