ESPN commentators continued their protest of Florida’s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” Bill on Sunday, observing two minutes of silence before calling a women’s March Madness game Sunday.

The protest kicked off on Friday with ESPN’s Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck remaining silent while calling the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament game between South Carolina and Howard.

Florida’s GOP-backed legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is expected to sign into law has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics and lambasted as a step backward for gay rights in the country as it would restrict discussions of LGBTQ issues and identity in education settings.

The Washington Post reported on the protest and noted “employees of ESPN, which is owned by Disney, organized a walkout in support of LGBTQIA+ people at 3 p.m. on Friday, which arrived during the South Carolina-Howard game.”

A group of Disney employees, from California to Florida, are expected to walk out as well in a protest they are calling “Disney Do Better Walkout,” according to a statement.

“The recent statements and lack of action by TWDC leadership regarding the ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation,” the statement read.

“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half, but there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time,” Lyle said ahead of the second half on Friday.

“Our friends, our family, our co-workers, the players and coaches in our community are hurting right now. And at 3 o’clock, about eight minutes ago, our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support, including our company’s support, in opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill in the state of Florida and similar [legislation] across the United States,” she added, noting the walkout.

“And a threat to any human rights is a threat to all human rights,” Peck added.

“And at this time, Courtney and I, we’re going to take a pause from our broadcast to show our love and support for our friends, our families and our colleagues.”

Commentator Elle Duncan joined the protest as well:

We understand the gravity of this legislation and also how it’s affecting so many families across this country, and because of that, our allyship is going to take a front seat, and with that, we’re going to pause in solidarity.

Lyle and Peck continue their protest over the weekend, taking another moment of silence and Sunday during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Miami Hurricanes, according to USA Today.

Announcers Stephanie White and Pam Ward joined in as well, observing a moment of silence during Saturday’s game in Connecticut.

Thanks to Stephanie White and Pam Ward for criticizing anti-LGBTQ legislation during the #UConn game on ABC.@espnW pic.twitter.com/358RfWULBI — Caitlin G DeAngelis (@cgdhopkins) March 19, 2022

