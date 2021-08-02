Various pundits on the set of Morning Joe seemed to all be in agreement Monday morning with the idea that jokes about hitting women were not funny. Yes, we are living through a time in which it seems necessary to make such a statement, but here we are.

At issue is leaked audio from a weekend fundraiser in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “joked” about receiving the gavel as future Speaker, presuming the GOP regains a majority in the House of Representatives. “It will be hard not to hit her with it but I will bang it down,” said McCarthy. You can see that moment below:

The TN congressional delegation just presented @GOPLeader with a gavel that says “Fire Pelosi.” pic.twitter.com/0xkH662dei — Yue Stella Yu (@bystellayu_tnsn) August 1, 2021

Mika Brzezinksi set up the story by noting how McCarthy “is facing strong backlash” over the comment, to which a spokesman for the House Minority Leader said he was “obviously joking.” The Morning Joe host also noted how House Democrats are calling on him to apologize, and said that “he sounded so Trumpy.”

“The entire party continues to be Trumpy,” Alexi McCammond agreed, adding “It’s notable this language was shared at a fund-raiser because it’s further evidence this is what Republicans know riles up their base.”

Jonathan Lemire then followed and made one of those comments that are impossibly both banal and necessary to say. “Jokes about hitting women are not funny, period,” said the White House Reporter for the Associated Press. He then later reminded viewers that it was just six months ago that Trump supporters streamed through the halls of the Capitol screaming “Where the is f*ck Nancy?” putting McCarthy’s “joke” in even starker relief.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com