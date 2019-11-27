Morning Joe Bro Gets Called Out for Saying Elizabeth Warren is Unlikable: ‘Always Connected to Women Candidates’

Morning Joe regular Donnie Deutsch got called out by MSNBC analyst Karine Jean-Pierre for saying that Elizabeth Warren is unlikable, a political trope that is heavily associated with sexism.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, fill-in host Willie Geist led a discussion of the latest polling on the Democratic presidential primary race, which has shown a steep drop for Warren since October.

Several panelists discussed the poorly-received rollout of several healthcare-related plans that coincided with Warren’s slide, but Deutsch waded in by saying “I also want to look at some likability numbers, there’s a difference between running a good campaign, I think a lot of her audience right now is shaking their heads at home. I do think there’s a likability issue there.”

Geist again pointed out the problems Warren has had with the rollout of her “Medicare for All” plans, and asked Jean-Pierre to weigh in on former Vice President Joe Biden’s durable support.

But after a minute, Jean-Pierre said “I got to go back to what Donnie said, Donnie, the likability thing, it’s so problematic to hear because it is so, it is always connected to female candidates, women candidates.”

“Whoah! Oh! Karine!” Deutsch protested.

“It is, I have not heard that with any of the male candidates,” Jean-Pierre continued, as Deutsch and Steve Rattner chimed in that Bernie Sanders is also unlikable.

“I have to just make sure that I flag that and disagree with you on that one,” Jean-Pierre said, and went on to tell Deutsch that “we should be really mindful of how we talk about it, because it is, when we talk about women candidates, likability comes up all the time.”

“You know it’s so interesting, maybe I’m too woke, but when I say somebody’s not likable, I’m not bringing gender, I think Bernie Sanders is even less likable, but I do think there’s a certain stridentness to both of them that I don’t think know if America wants to invite them into their living rooms for four years every night,” Deutsch said, as the entire viewing audience thought to itself, in a Ron Howard voice, “Donnie was not, in fact, too woke.”

“Well, Elizabeth Warren has proven that she’s very likable,” Jean-Pierre said, citing the surge that gave Warren a lead to lose in the first place, and the thousands who wait for selfies following Warren’s rallies.

“I don’t like her,” Deutsch said with the scrunched face of a broccoli-phobic third grader.

Deutsch never got around to those “likeability numbers,” but in the Quinnipiac poll that was discussed on the shown, Warren tied or outperformed her overall support on traits like “cares about people like you” and “is most intelligent,” and only underperformed on one: “best chance to defeat Donald Trump.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]