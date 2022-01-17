Morning Joe Brutally Mocks DeSantis ‘MAGA Performance Art’ of Defying SCOTUS on Vaccine Mandate: ‘Pathway to Anarchy’

Morning Joe unanimously tore into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) over his plan to defy the Supreme Court’s decision on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

In a series of rulings last week, the Supreme Court blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses, but it did uphold the mandate requiring health care workers in facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare funding to be vaccinated. DeSantis has criticized Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh for siding with the court’s liberal wing to uphold the healthcare worker mandate, and his office seems to be preparing to resist its enforcement.

“Maybe he thinks it’s being cute,” Joe Scarborough reacted to DeSantis on Monday. “Maybe he wants to defy the United States Supreme Court as a fundraising tactic. Regardless, it’s more of the same. A blatant disrespect and disregard for federal courts, and it’s really is a menacing action against the rule of law in this country.”

Attorney Charles Coleman Jr. agreed DeSantis was playing “a game of chicken” with the Supreme Court that won’t end well for people in Florida who rely on Medicare and Medicaid funding. Scarborough picked up on that as he turned to Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg and called DeSantis’ defiance a “pathway to anarchy.”

“Harvard Law School may want its diploma back because Governor DeSantis knows better,” Aronberg said. “He knows what the Supremacy Clause means, he knows about federal preemption, but here, he’s engaging in an act of MAGA performance art because he wants to be president in 2024. There is no bottom for him and I think he believes he wins here by losing. His base loves the fight, and when he loses, he can then blame ‘liberal activist judges’ for his defeat.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

