A Morning Joe panel on Friday tore into President Donald Trump after he appeared to joke about Russian interference with President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

After being asked about potential Russian election interference in the 2020 race at a G20 presser, Trump smirked at Putin and waved his fingers at the Kremlin leader before saying, “Don’t meddle in the election, please.” This follows his comments in 2018, in which Trump suggested at their last meeting in Helinski that he believed Putin over his intelligence agencies regarding the issue of U.S. election tampering.

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski suggested Trump admitted to being “a national security threat,” while Joe Scarborough said Trump showed the U.S. is “open for business,” i.e. election tampering.

“You want to meddle in American democracy, we’re open for business,” Scarborough said while mimicking Trump’s comments. “I’ve got no problem with it at all. Very frightening.”

NBC News correspondent Hans Nichols remotely appeared on the panel from Osaka to argue Americans can’t “look at what the president said there and take him literally. They can take him seriously and that he doesn’t think that Russia is a serious threat and a direct challenge to America’s democracy.”

While responding to Trump’s lighthearted suggestion about Russia staying out of 2020, Putin replied to the remark with a smile and added that the two leaders had “things to discuss” privately.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

