Morning Joe Directly Connects Steve Bannon’s Arrest to Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ Fundraising Effort

Morning Joe connected former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s arrest to former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” fundraising.

Bannon turned himself in on Thursday in Manhattan on conspiracy and money laundering charges tied to a private effort to get funding to build Trump’s wall along the Southern Border.

On Friday’s Morning Joe, co-host Joe Scarborough said he asked NBC News correspondent Tom Winter, who focuses on investigations, “If you’re stealing like a couple million dollars from people because you’re lying about building a wall and you don’t build a wall, well, what would you say about somebody who, oh, I don’t know, raised hundreds of millions of dollars lying to people, telling them that you were going to use their money for Stop the Steal?”

“Yesterday, I asked the question, well, wait a second, I don’t understand, Trump did it but on a much larger scale. Is this another example of where the Justice Department is just going to look the other way?” he added. “The answer apparently, is no.”

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating Trump’s Save America PAC, which allegedly fundraised off its “Stop the Steal” efforts. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol – which followed a “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse across from the White House where Trump spoke and repeated the Big Lie that he won the 2020 election – has estimated that $250 million was raised in the “Stop the Steal” campaign.

“If you take a million bucks, as Steve Bannon is accused of doing in this Build the Wall thing, what about $250 million for Stop the Steal?” asked co-host Willie Geist.

“That is a big question,” replied co-host Mika Brezinski.

Watch above via MSNBC.

