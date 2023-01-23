Morning Joe Goes OFF on Biden’s ‘Unforgivable’ and “Embarrassing’ Classified Doc Drama: ‘Incredibly Sloppy!’

Joe Scarborough blasted President Joe Biden’s inability to stop the ongoing political storm over his classified documents.

The conversation for Morning Joe turned to the Justice Department’s discovery of more old classified documents after a 13-hour search through Biden’s house in Delaware. Scarborough has been harshly critical of the Biden administration throughout the scandal, and with this latest development, he drew upon his time in Congress to make the point “you are taught to treat classified documents in a certain way.”

That’s why [Dick] Durbin is responding the way Durbin is responding, and why a lot of people are shocked by it… It’s just as bad if a Democrat’s doing it as a Republican is doing it. Now, listen, you look to intent — and the intent for Donald Trump obviously far worse. With Joe Biden, based on what we know, it was just sloppy, but man, it was sloppy with America’s classified information.

Mike Barnicle chimed in that Biden knows how to handle classified documents “better than anyone,” though Scarborough disagreed, given how the scandal has played out.

“It’s incredibly sloppy,” Barnicle conceded. “It’s unforgivable in a certain sense. I do not believe he’s been diminished by this. He’s been deeply embarrassed by this.”

Scarborough demanded to know why Biden hasn’t taken the initiative to admit the story is a political embarrassment for him, and why he hasn’t fully owned up to it.

Doesn’t he need to get out and say ‘I’m totally embarrassed. I’m embarrassed by what happened here, I’m embarrassed by the way things were packed up. I’m embarrassed by the stuff that was brought here or there. I didn’t know about it. It’s ultimately my responsibility obviously. But I didn’t know about it. I’m really embarrassed.’ Shouldn’t he get out and do that?

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com