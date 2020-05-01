Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski responded to President Donald Trump’s demand that Joe Biden respond to an allegation of sexual assault by recounting an epic history of sexual misconduct accusations against Trump.

Friday morning’s edition of the MSNBC morning news staple devoted large chunks of time to the issue in advance of Biden’s appearance on the program, including a segment on Trump’s reaction.

Brzezinski played a clip of Trump telling reporters, during a White House event Thursday, that Biden “should respond” to the allegation leveled by Tara Reade, and adding “You know, it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I have been falsely charged numerous times. And there is such a thing.”

Brzezinski then pointed out that “several allies of President Trump have taken to highlighting this recent allegation against Biden, including his son, Donald Trump Jr.,” and noted that “there is obvious political peril to that strategy, as it invites the revisiting of all of the allegations against President Trump.”

She then spent nearly six solid minutes individually naming the dozens of women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, and replaying the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump brags about grabbing women by their sexual organs without consent.

Brzezinski followed the tape by noting “The pattern and the admission.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

