As much of cable news breathlessly devoted segment after segment to the explosive claims made in “Anonymous: A Warning” — the new book authored by an unnamed past or present senior White House official which is highly critical of President Donald Trump — one prominent Trump foe ignored the shocking tome altogether.

Morning Joe opted not to cover “Anonymous: A Warning” during its three-hour broadcast on Friday. And host Joe Scarborough, early in the program, explained why.

“Who cares what they say behind the scenes?” Scarborough said of Republican senators who have criticized Trump behind the scenes. “Same with that anonymous book. Seriously? Who cares?!”

Scarborough’s criticisms are twofold. First, he regards the revelations in the book as far from groundbreaking. And second, he believes the author should take action.

“We know that he’s been acting like a crazy man inside the White House,” Scarborough said. “Question is, when are you going to affix your name to those charges and what are you going to do about it?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]