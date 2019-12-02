Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi returned to hosting Morning Joe after a week-long Thanksgiving break and quickly returned to their trademark ridiculing of President Donald Trump.

At issue on the Monday morning that followed Thanksgiving was a montage of past comments that Trump has made to troops on Thanksgiving, culminating with the president’s sharing a story with troops serving in Afghanistan that he was unable to eat any turkey while supporting the troops with a surprise holiday visit.

While addressing the troops Trump said “I sat down and had a gorgeous piece of turkey and I was all set to do go and I had some of the mashed potatoes, and I never got to the turkey because the general said come on over, sir, let’s take some pictures. I never got to my turkey. It’s the first time on Thanksgiving that I’ve never had anything called turkey, but that’s okay.”

Shortly after Ms. Brzezinski opened the show, Mr. Scarborough interrupted — as his is wont — with “Wait, wait, wait. He’s complaining to troops?”

Mika: “Who are serving abroad.”

Joe: “That are serving in Afghanistan, over the holidays. that he did not get enough to eat. I mean, you look — he’s complaining about not getting enough to eat.”

While his c0-host returned to opening the show and introducing Monday’s panel, Scarborough interjected “what a child.”

