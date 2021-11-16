Morning Joe Mocks Trump’s ‘Five Year Old’s Tantrum’ After Mitch McConnell Reportedly Disinvited Him From Biden Inauguration

Morning Joe mocked former President Donald Trump over the “temper tantrum” he had over the new revelation that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted to block him from Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On Tuesday, the show talked about what Jonathan Karl reported in the newly released excerpt of his book: Betrayal, The Final Act of the Trump Show. According to the ABC News journalist, McConnell moved to disinvite Trump from Biden’s inaugural in order to stop the former president from disrupting the peaceful transfer of power to his successor after Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump announced his refusal to attend the ceremony before he could be formally disinvited, but in response to the breaking news, he unleashed an angry statement where he claimed his non-attendance was always his idea. Mika Brzezinski was halfway through reading Trump’s raving when she trailed off and exclaimed “oh my Gosh! I’m reading this and he’s like a 5 year old!”

Joe Scarborough hopped in by agreeing that “this sounds like a 5 year old’s tantrum” from Trump. He then turned to Willie Geist and remarked that even though Trump might still be the leader of the Republican Party, his overall position may be declining over time.

“If he runs, he’ll be a formidable obviously. He may even beat Joe Biden the second time around. But you’re right,” Geist said. “He gets smaller and smaller with each passing day, and there is a phenomenon happening out there in the Republican Party where he’s backing candidates across the country…who are so extreme, but declare who fealty to him that he backs them.”

Geist explained that such candidates who receive the “Trump blessing” might be politically elevated, but “they look like crazy people,” and that may or may not pay off in local elections.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

