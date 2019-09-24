Does President Donald Trump want transcripts released of a controversial phone call with Ukrainian President that is the center of the Whistleblower scandal alleging a quid pro quo offer that alledges the holding up of military aid for oppo research on Joe Biden’s son Hunter? Not clear!

As the producers of Morning Joe illustrated with the magic of post-production technology — and some rather hackneyed use of the fast forward/rewind editing device — Trump flip-flopped on his position on transcript release during a joint press conference at the United Nations Monday.

Trump first noted, as an aside, that he hopes that the transcripts underlying the alleged scandal get released. When followed up by a reporter’s question asking about his interest in getting the transcripts released, Trump denied having made that claim, despite just having said that. Whaaaa?!

Watch above via MSNBC.

