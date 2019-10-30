Morning Joe aired a montage reel on Wednesday of various congressional Republicans denouncing President Donald Trump and his allies’ dual loyalty smear against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

In response to Vindman testifying on Trump’s pressuring of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in a call that the National Security Council heard personally and flagged to his superiors on two occasions, Trump’s allies on cable news have trotted out the accusations that Vindman — a Ukrainian Jew who immigrated to America as a three-year-old refugee — secretly harbors true loyalties for Ukraine, despite his long and decorated record of U.S. military service.

While pro-Trump pundits like former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy and Fox News host Laura Ingraham have gone all-in on the talking point — going so far as to suggest that Vindman is a double agent — numerous current House and Senate Republicans spoke out on Tuesday to condemn the line of attack, moments that were compiled into an MSNBC supercut.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called those questioning Vindman’s patriotism “shameful.”

“Questioning the patriotism, questioning the dedication to the country of people like Mr. Vindman, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, who will be coming today and others who have testified. I think that we need to show that we are better than that as a nation,” the House Republican Conference Chair told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday. “Their patriotism, their love of country, we are talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, who have put their lives on the line and it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation and we should not be involved in that process.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Vindman “is wrong” about questioning the president’s July phone call with Ukraine, but noted, “I thank him for his service. I thank his commitment to this country.”

“I’m not going to question the patriotism of any of the people who are coming forward,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while speaking at a different Capitol Building presser than Cheney and McCarthy.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the attacks against Vindman “absurd, disgusting, and way off the mark.”

“This is a decorated American soldier and he should be given the respect that his service to our country demands,” the junior Utah senator added.

