MSNBC contributor Noah Rothman was smacked down by a Morning Joe panel on Friday after he compared President Donald Trump’s “rank racial agitation” to that of Democratic candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Rothman made the comments after fellow panelist Tom Nichols, whose recent USA Today op-ed, “Why this Never Trump ex-Republican will vote for almost any 2020 Democratic nominee” was the segment’s focus, argued that 2020 Democratic candidates Warren, Joe Biden, and Sen. Kamala Harris are “not dangerous” in the same way that Trump is, even if he views some of their rhetoric as “crazy.”

“I agree, but verging on rank racial agitation is precisely the biggest problem I have with this president,” Rothman replied, which was a reference to Harris and Warren’s recent comments about Michael Brown being “murdered” by police in Ferguson, Missouri. The Commentary magazine editor received a round of sighs, shocked expressions, and a simple “oh my God” for the comment.

“You’re worried about Warren’s rank racial agitation?!” a stunned Nichols shot back.

Rothman argued his position by pointing to Trump racially agitating “everyday,” adding, “No, I won’t accept it in a Democrat either.”

Nichols quickly rebutted Rothman by insisting “they’re not equivalent, they’re not the same thing,” while host Joe Scarborough held up his hands and paused the segment to check his conservative guest’s comments: “I mean, I’m sorry. The false equivalency there is breathtaking.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

