Morning Joe Panel Roasts Ex-Trump Lawyer For Turning On Him: ‘Striking’ How A Criminal Indictment ‘Can Marvelously Focus the Mind!’

The co-hosts of Morning Joe both roasted and praised former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis for denouncing Donald Trump as a “malignant narcissist” over the weekend and publicly refusing to support him in 2024.

Mika Brzezinski introduced Ellis’s comments, saying, “Ellis, who was part of the so-called elite Strike Force team that worked to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 made the comments on her radio show last week calling Trump a narcissist. Take a listen.”

“I know him well as a friend, as a former boss. I have great love and respect for him personally,” said Ellis in the clip, adding:

But everything that you just said resonates with me as exactly why I simply can’t support him for elected office again. Why I have chosen to distance is because of that, frankly, malignant narcissistic tendency to too to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong. And the total idolatry that I’m seeing from some of the supporters that are unwilling to put the Constitution and the country and the conservative principles above their love for a star is really troubling. And I think that we do need to, as Americans and as conservatives and particularly as Christians, take this very seriously and understand where are we putting our vote.

Joe Scarborough reacted by saying he’s “all about converts” and praised Ellis for seeing the light, but asked Jonathan Lemire how she can only be coming to this conclusion now.

“Breaking news, Donald Trump: narcissist. Word just got to Jenna Ellis on that. I can’t imagine it has anything to do with the idea that she’s facing criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia, alongside Donald Trump and nearly two dozen other co-defendants. This must be some sort of coincidence,” Lemire concluded, roasting Ellis a bit for being late to the party.

“It is quite jarring coming from somebody that pushed the campaign lies as heartily as hard as she did and just learning now that he’s a malignant narcissist,” Scarborough added, turning the conversation over to the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes.

“Yes, she is shocked, shocked to learn that there’s a cult of personality around a malignant narcissist. And fellow conservatives are willing to put his needs ahead of the Constitution. And I’m sorry, it just. Yes. Well, welcome to the resistance, Jenna. If only you had been warned,” Sykes jested, adding:

You know, you do wonder how many of the. And by the way, Jonathan is absolutely right. It is striking how a criminal indictment can marvelously focus the mind about things that you probably know all along. But I do wonder how many of these people in the inner circle, part of the ‘big lie conspiracy’ have known all along who all know that Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist.

Sykes continued and took shots at other Trump allies who he argued must also know what Trump is really like, concluding, “Jenna Ellis was right there when they were releasing the Kraken, and now she is just shocked to find out the man that she’s been shilling for.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com