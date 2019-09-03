On a day that saw the increasingly rare occasion that co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi joined the 30 Rock set, Morning Joe had some fun at the expense of Stuart Varney over the Fox Business host’s curious claim that President Donald Trump doesn’t lie.

The panel assembled reacted with what can fairly be described as uproarious laughter after airing a moment from Varney’s interview with conservative talk radio host and now presidential hopeful Joe Walsh. The former Republican Congressman asked Varney if he believed Trump lies to which Varney simply said “no” before defending Trump’s rhetorical style in the most charitable way possible saying “he exaggerates and spins.”

Scarborough noted Varney’s past CNN history as “a respected money guy” before lacing into the FBN host’s claim, saying “this is like a comical version of 1984. If they decided to do “1984, the Comedy,” it would — I mean, talk about doublespeak.”

Morning Joe regular Donny Deutsche offered “I’m not a psychologist. You just wonder a guy like that — have they somehow delusionally talked themselves into it or is it the performance art? They do, this is what I do, this is not really news this is like theater?”

The ridicule of Varney — and other Trump supporters who seem to ignore what Morning Joe clearly see as Presidential lies — went from there.

Watch above via MSNBC.

