Morning Joe Fawns Over Fox’s Bernie Town Hall: DNC is ‘So Far Off the Mark’ Banning Fox Debates

Morning Joe praised the Fox News town hall with Bernie Sanders on Wednesday — as the network weathers attacks from President Donald Trump — arguing that more Democratic candidates for 2020 should appear on Fox.

In the aftermath of Sanders’ town hall, hosted by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, more Democratic candidates have expressed an interest in a town hall on Fox News, including Pete Buttigieg and Eric Swalwell.

“I think it is great for the Democratic candidates to do the Fox News town halls,” Elise Jordan said on Morning Joe, noting she understands the “trepidation with doing one of the Fox News debates” after reporting Trump was leaked a question in 2016.

“One of the ways to level the playing field is to show up,” Mika Brzezinski added. “I think Bernie Sanders did great… and Fox did a good job having a diverse audience in there. That’s called TV news. That’s called covering a campaign.”

Mike Barnicle then took aim at DNC chair Tom Perez‘s decision to block Fox News from hosting a Democratic debate.

“Tom Perez, he’s a very good guy, and I like him. But he is so far off the mark here, banning Fox News from the Democratic debate. I mean you’re running for president of the United States, isn’t one of the basic ideas to reach as many Americans as possible? This is one of the ways to reach as many Americans as possible,” Barnicle said.

“We love Bret Baier and Martha [MacCallum],” Brzezinski added. “They’re great, they’re good journalists, along with Shep [Smith] over there. Fox has some good people.”

“If you’re afraid of Tucker Carlson, how are you going to be president of the United States?” Barnicle said. “Go on to Fox News.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

