Morning Joe Ridicules Trump’s Continued Focus on Hillary Clinton’s Emails: ‘No One Cares’ (Except Rupert and Maria)

Joe Scarborough ridiculed President Donald Trump’s curious and continued obsession with missing emails that once belonged to former Secretary of State, and 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, flatly telling the commander in chief by looking to camera, “No one cares!” to which co-host Mika Brzezinski politely added that “Rupert and Maria does.”

The segment was about Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch and anchor Maria Bartiromo, who conducted a wild, hour-long interview with President Donald Trump last week on Fox Business, and she followed it up with another one on Sunday Morning Futures.

The 7 AM hour of Morning Joe opened with a clip of Bartiromo asking President Trump, “Did you believe Russia and China were spying and knowing our secrets because of Hillary’s unsecured server?” to which Trump replied, “she was giving the information to anybody. It was on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, and the FBI did nothing about it. The greatest people are in the FBI, but the top people are accustom. They did nothing for us.”

“This is a man not well,” Scarborough diagnosed. “He’s talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails, and he’s gotten his secretary of state — I’ll release more emails before, seriously? The secretary of state is acting that stupid too?” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly claimed that he has uncovered missing emails of a now private citizen who has next to nothing to do with a 2020 presidential election. President Trump is roughly 10 points behind in the polls with only three weeks left.

And so it went on a much more copasetic, convivial and collaborative set of Morning Joe than viewers have recently seen.

Watch above via MSNBC.

