Morning Joe hammered Vice President Mike Pence as they reviewed his attempts to defend the Trump Administration on why they haven’t met their previous goals for having coronavirus tests available.

When Pence took questions at Monday’s White House press briefing, ABC’s Jon Karl asked “what went wrong” a month ago when he promised that the Trump Administration would mobilize the private sector and have four million tests available by mid-March. The vice president responded by telling Karl he had a “misunderstanding” about how he meant the tests would exist, but not necessarily the ability to process them, which he blamed for a lag in test numbers.

Mika Brzezinski called the explanation “pathetic” on Tuesday while Joe Scarborough said “history will record that Donald Trump failed miserably on testing.” As Scarborough remarked that the lack of available testing exacerbated the economic impact of the coronavirus, he said Pence’s “blithering idiocy” was as if the White House was “bragging about sending out copying machines without ink.”

“Vice President Pence is learning from Donald Trump that when you’re caught dead on something, point back at the reporter and blame the media for misunderstanding it,” Willie Geist observed. “What he said effectively was, ‘We shipped them out. We don’t know what happened after that.'”

Geist concluded by saying “I don’t know quite how Vice President Pence looks at himself in the mirror after that” briefing, to which, his co-hosts agreed.

Watch above, via MSNBC

