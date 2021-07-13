Former President Donald Trump and Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) were raked across the coals on Morning Joe for their persisting attempts to minimize the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, Morning Joe aired newly-released footage of Trump’s supporters attacking Capitol police on January 6th. Joe Scarborough remarked that the events of that day fly in the face of the Republican Party’s attempts to portray themselves as the pro-police political party.

“Hypocrites on supporting the blue,” Scarborough said. “Hypocrites on supporting the American flag, defending the American flag, raising hell any time they believe the American flag is not shown the proper respect. But you saw, in that video, American flags all over the ground in the video, picked up and then used as weapons of instruments where they beat police officers within an inch of their lives!”

Willie Geist kept this going as he said that the footage “makes your stomach turn,” and “if you’re still defending January 6th, you can spare us the backing of the blue. It doesn’t mean anything.” Geist directed his ire toward Trump’s continued defense of his supporters, but he also went after Johnson’s months of claiming that the rioters weren’t armed, “love this country,” and “truly respect law enforcement.”

“Watch those videos,” Geist said. “Watch those videos and stop lying to the people who follow you.”

Scarborough took back the reins after that by continuing to lambast the “grotesque” actions of January 6th, even as Trump and Johnson downplay the riot.

“Ron Johnson supports this, by the way. He says this is cool,” he said. “Ron Johnson says this is nothing. These people are patriots. Donald Trump says these are good people.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com