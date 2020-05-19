Morning Joe hammered Donald Trump for the so-called “stupid” defense he used over the firing of State Department IG Steve Linick regarding his investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo continues to face scrutiny over the news that he fired Linick while the IG was investigating him, part of which had to do with reports that Pompeo was having State Department staff run his personal errands. Trump went on a rambling defense of Pompeo on Monday that involved him saying he’d rather have government employees do Pompeo’s chores and wash his dishes if his wife or kids aren’t there to do it.

Very high quality, he’s a brilliant guy, and now I have you telling me about dog walking, washing dishes, and you know what? I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there, or his kids. You know, what are you telling me? It’s terrible. It’s so stupid,” he concluded. “You know how stupid that sounds to the world? Unbelievable.

“Do you know, Mr. President, how stupid that sounds to the world?” Scarborough exclaimed on Tuesday. Kasie Hunt was also on the panel, so she turned to Willie Geist and Mike Barnicle and asked them “what would the response in your households be if you left all of your dishes in the sink, and then proceeded to look at your wife when she came downstairs and said, ‘What is this nonsense?’…How would that go over?”

“I shudder to think,” Geist answered. Barnicle agreed by saying “I think I’d be permanently sleeping in the car if I ever indicated that to my wife.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

