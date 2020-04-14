Morning Joe tore into President Donald Trump’s wild press conference and his claim to have “total authority” for how states continue their response to the coronavirus crisis.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski held an extensive conversation with their panel on Tuesday to discuss how Trump used his press briefing to storm at the press, overshadowed the health experts in attendance, and played a “weird” video to diminish his administration’s failings throughout the pandemic.

Scarborough said Trump was “even more unmoored than usual” throughout the briefing, while Brzezinski emphatically noted that “clearly, the record shows he wasn’t” prepared to deal with the seriousness of Covid-19.

“Is he in eighth grade?” Brzezinski asked, while Scarborough mockingly commented that “everything I learned in constitutional law was wrong if you believe Donald Trump.”

From there, the show ran through tapes of Trump claiming “total” authority over the United States, which Scarborough decried as “a completely ignorant view of power.”

“He doesn’t know the system better than anybody,” Scarborough said. “In fact, you could look at those clips and say that perhaps he knows the system less than anybody who has ever sat in the Oval Office.”

The show went on from there by saying Trump made no news of any kind throughout the briefing, and that he turned it into a two hour “personal therapy session.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

