Morning Joe Scoffs at Republicans ‘Suddenly Silent’ About Voter Fraud After Election Wins: The Democrats ‘Forgot How to Play Dirty’

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist snarked as they observed a drop in Republicans howling about alleged voter fraud after the successes they got out of Tuesday’s elections.

Brzezinski led Morning Joe on Thursday as the show geared up to discuss the implications of Glenn Youngkin’s (R) gubernatorial victory in Virginia, plus the other gains and close contests the GOP had. During her intro, Brzezinski found it “really weird” that Republicans don’t seem as worried about alleged election fraud as they used to be.

“I don’t get it,” she said. “After hearing from Republicans about widespread voter fraud and this sort of existential crisis of rigged elections, do you remember all that? Oh my gosh, our country was braced for, you know, for horrible futures because of this, but apparently [Democrats] forgot how to play dirty in Tuesday’s elections.”

Brzezinski summed up by turning to Geist and remarking that Republicans “are suddenly silent about the issue of voter fraud this time.”

“Eerie silence for the last couple of days from people so deeply and so sincerely concerned about election integrity,” Geist agreed.

The remarks seem a pointed jab at former President Donald Trump, who has been raving about unsubstantiated voter fraud ever since he lost the 2020 election, and continues to do so even after he fueled an insurrectionist mob into storming the U.S. Capitol. Trump also cast doubt on Virginia’s election integrity before the results came in, but now he’s claiming credit for Youngkin’s victory despite the Virginia candidate keeping him at a distance throughout his campaign.

Other Republicans like Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich have also kept running with the notion that Democrats will corrupt the election for their advantage. However, such conspiracies have also been denounced by conservative writers like Erick Erickson.

