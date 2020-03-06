Morning Joe Slams Trump ‘Sociopathic Behavior’ On Coronavirus: Almost As if He’s ‘Actively Working To Tank The Stock Market’

Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus Friday morning during a brutal monologue on Morning Joe, accusing him of spreading disinformation and fear, which is hurting the economy.

“You have the president of the United States, who is actually spreading disinformation, trying to tell everybody there is nothing to worry about, telling people to go back to work if they want to, his words, ‘go back to work if you have coronavirus,'” Scarborough said.

He also took aim at further statements from Trump, saying he thinks the pandemic will go away “magically,” with co-host Mika Brzezinski clarifying him saying it will be “a miracle.”

“You just look at all of his statements and its almost as if Donald Trump is actively working to tank the stock market,” he said. “It keeps collapsing for a reason, it’s collapsing because airline officials are panicked, they’re going to the president of the United States talking bout possibly the worst drop that they’ve ever had in business, it rivals and may actually end up being far worse than what happened on 9/11. He thinks that actually being cheerful and lying to the American people, and they’re obvious lies, lying to the American people about the disease, about being able to work even if you have the virus, talking about how it’s going to go away when the weather warms up, that’s only making the markets more concerned, which is why once again, we had a collapse on Wall Street yesterday.”

Scarborough threw to marketing and branding expert Donny Deutsch, telling him a good leader operates in certainty and gives the bad news up front.

“Why would we expect a president who lies on average of 7.4 times a day over the last three and a half years to tell the truth about something important?” Deutsch asked, calling this yet “one more instance of his sociopathic behavior.”

For his part, Trump during a Fox News town hall Thursday, said of his administration, “We’re given tremendous marks, you look at Gallup polls and other things, for the way we’ve handled it.”

Watch the full video above, via MSNBC.

