Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi had slightly different takes on Sunday’s White House press conference in which President Donald Trump tried to calm frayed American nerves, but could not resist mocking the coronavirus quarantine of Sen. Mitt Romney or complaining about the ill effects of being president has had on his personal wealth.

Morning Joe opened Monday morning with a montage of Trump going on about how many billions of dollars he’d ostensibly lost as a result of serving as president. Many saw this as a curious response to questions of if the companies he owns (and are managed by his children) will in any way benefit from a federal bailout to help the U.S. economy shocked by the coronavirus.

Scarborough, however, felt that Sunday’s press event struck a better tone than what described as “absolutely frightening” press conferences from Friday and Saturday.

“I saw actually the president trying to be bipartisan towards the governors of the two most affected states,” Scarborough noted. “I saw Mike Pence come up and talk about what I believe is most important still, other than everybody socially distancing and that is the testing.”

“We have to be able to map where this disease is. We have to — I mean, there were some positives that came out yesterday,” Scarborough noted.

But Ms. Brzezinski had a completely different take.

“I didn’t see much difference between yesterday’s update and any of the others. In fact, I thought it was a lot worse,” she offered.

“The entire country is flying blind. Flying completely blind as to whether or not they’ve had it, had it or are going to get it. That’s where we are right now still. And the president talking about his salary, making snarky comments about Mitt Romney, this is a man who does not have the mentality to lead us through this crisis.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

