Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were away on vacation, but the criticism of the Trump administration on Morning Joe Wednesday morning was no less biting, especially regarding immigration policy.

Guest hosts Willie Geist and Katty Kay led a panel discussion that was pegged to Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli’s recent comments in which he defended twisting of a poem etched into the Statue of Liberty. Cucinelli said that pro-immigrant writing was actually only referencing “people coming from Europe” to live in America.

During a Tuesday night conversation with CNN’s Erin Burnett Cuccinelli explained his revisions to the “monumental” engraving by saying “That poem was referring back to people coming from Europe where they had class-based societies — where people were considered wretched if they weren’t in the right class.”

Referencing these comments in the context of “Ken Cuccinelli’s America,” Kay asked panelist Yamiche Alcindor to opine by noting “It’s purely, isn’t it, about trying to keep America the way that this White House would like it to be in the face of demographic change and that is a majority white country and they know that that’s changing?

Alcindor went back to Cucinelli’s suggestion that immigrants come to America for public assistance by noting many studies that have “shown that immigrants use public benefits and government assistance programs at a much lower rating than native-born Americans.”

She then added that “these programs were created as bridges to the American Dream. When people come to the United States or if you were born in the United States, you might be on food stamps for a couple of months and you’re either going to school or going to a technical program and you’re in a better place, and then you can move on.”

Alcindor finished with “but the idea that now the government is saying, look, if you ever use these programs that were there for a bridge, we’re going to hold that against you, goes against basically exactly what these programs were made to do.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com