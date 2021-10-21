Morning Joe Urges Biden Admin to Get Control of Immigration: ‘We Believe in Order at Our Borders’

Morning Joe unanimously agreed with former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson as they assessed that the Biden administration must do more to get immigration under control.

“There is a humanitarian crisis at the southern border,” Joe Scarborough said on Thursday as he spoke to Johnson about how illegal border crossings have fluctuated in number over the years. He assessed that the current border crisis is a buildup from what America saw during the Donald Trump years, but the Biden administration doesn’t understand how many Americans take border control seriously.

“They can say ‘oh, they’re racist, they’re this, they’re that.’ No. We believe in borders. We believe in laws. We believe in order…We believe in order at our borders.”

After taking a moment to admire his own wit, Scarborough concluded that the border situation is “chaotic” and “only getting worse.” Johnson followed up on that by warning that the current flow of illegal immigrants is unsustainable and that the issue should be treated as an “information sensitive phenomenon.”

It reacts sharply to news about changes and enforcement policies in the United States. The Trump administration took it into an inhumane level, but you increase enforcement, the news gets down in Central America and the number falls softly. The corollary of that, however, is that as long as the underlying conditions exist in Central America — the push factors which overwhelm any defense you can put on the southern border — as long as those underlying conditions exist, the numbers are always going to revert back.

Scarborough and Johnson agreed that the message is “unpleasant,” but the U.S. needs to make a point to those who’d try illegally migrating into the country. Scarborough also warned that Democrats are mistaken to believe that Hispanics support illegal immigration.

“There has always been this assumption in the woke part of the Democratic Party that all Hispanics supported illegal immigration…and that’s not true,” Scarborough said. “Best evidence of that? Look along the border. All these Democratic counties in Texas that went Republican. Why is that happening? Because Hispanics don’t want disorder any more than white voters want disorder any more than Black voters want disorder.”

