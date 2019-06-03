MoveOn’s Karine Jean-Pierre Recounts ‘Scary’ Moment When Protester Stormed Stage During Kamala Harris Talk

MoveOn’s Karine Jean-Pierre was speaking with Senator Kamala Harris when a protester stormed the stage and stole the mic from the 2020 candidate, and she recounted the “scary” moment on MSNBC today.

The animal rights protester was removed from the stage and MoveOn apologized to the senator.

Jean-Pierre told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace it “was a scary moment” and talked about everything going through her mind at the time––including the horrific shooting at Virginia Beach the day before.

“I also want to thank everybody who has sent me so much love and support. It’s been amazing,” she said, before reflecting on the broader takeaways from that moment:

“It was a trigger for many, many, many women. When you see three women standing on stage and women of color, including a woman who is running for the president, the only woman of color in this race, and we’re talking about the gender gap. Race and the gender gap. That was her big idea. And a white man with all of his privilege comes on stage and steps into our personal space, in particular Senator Harris. And it was scary. And the only thing I could think of was to act and this was not going to happen today. And it is something that women in general have to deal with every day, and it’s a conversation that we need to be having.”

