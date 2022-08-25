MSNBC Analyst Blasts Biden Forgiving Student Debt: Infusing Money into a ‘Corrupt’ Higher Education System

MSNBC analyst Elise Jordan blasted President Joe Biden for forgiving student debt.

“I am concerned about it adding to inflation. I don’t really understand the timing, necessarily, because even politically, what’s the bump? What’s the point in doing this right now at this specific point,” said Jordan, a Republican, on Thursday’s Morning Joe.

“I guess what I find annoying about it is that it doesn’t address the higher education cartel,” she continued. “And it basically is infusing money into a higher education system that is basically just corrupt at this point. You look at how much tuition has just skyrocketed … over the last 20, 30 years.”

Biden announced on Wednesday he is forgiving up to $20,000 in debt of Pell Grant recipients for individuals making less than $125,000 annually and couples making under $250,000 annually. Other student debt up to $10,000 will be forgiven for those under those same qualifications. The president also extended the moratorium on student loan payments for the last time. The moratorium, which was implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will end on Dec. 31. Biden also capped repayment of undergraduate loans at 5 percent of monthly income.

“My college tuition, it was – it’s three times today what it was 20 years ago,” said Jordan.

“And that’s just absurd. And it doesn’t do — that’s not accessible for the majority of Americans,” she added. “It’s absolutely obscene.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com