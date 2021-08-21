MSNBC Analyst Rips Gov. DeSantis For Covid School Policies: If He Were a ‘Foreign’ Governor, He’d Face Charges ‘At the Hague’

MSNBC analyst Fernand Amandi slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Saturday for his Covid-19 education policies, including threatening to withhold the salaries of school officials who implement a mask mandate — despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending “universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

(DeSantis’s press secretary, however, admitted that the governor has no control over their salaries since they are not state employees. He could withhold funding for school districts, but school officials theoretically could still pay themselves).

Amandi, the managing partner of Bendixen & Amandi and lecturer at the University of Miami, began by saying, “Greetings from the national epicenter for the pandemic where me and millions of my fellow Floridians, we feel like contestants on the reality show ‘Survivor’ every day.”

Asked by MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about people defying DeSantis’ orders on masking in schools, Amandi said “there’s a rebellion going on right now.”

“This is a rebellion within Florida of certain counties against this reckless governor who has taken the ludicrous anti-science position that school districts during this Delta variant, which is more contagious than the chicken pox should not be able to get mask mandates,” he added.

Amandi noted that his home county of Miami-Dade, as well as Broward, are on “a 24-hour watch of threats by the governor and the education secretary to deny them funds and their potential salaries” but that he thinks more counties will join.

“Another underreported story to that very point, Alicia, it was the governor, Ron DeSantis himself, who denied parents across the state the option of being able to send their children back through online classes, distance learning in the manner in which they did last year during the pandemic,” Amandi said.

“The fact that the governor has eliminated that option for parents,” he added, “I think is not only criminal, it’s inhumane.”

“He’s lucky he’s an American governor and not a foreign one, because they’d bring him up for charges at The Hague, otherwise.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

