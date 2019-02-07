MSNBC Analyst: Elizabeth Warren’s Problem Isn’t Applying as a Native American, It’s Saying She Didn’t

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) apologized again for identifying herself as an “American Indian” on her Texas State Bar registration, MSNBC analyst Zerlina Maxwell said Warren’s main problem was she mislead people by saying she did not use it to her advantage.

“I do think the Elizabeth Warren story, actually, there’s a distinction to be made between claiming native history and being from Oklahoma and saying you that did not put that on any official document, in order to gain entry or a benefit in terms of the Bar application that is the form, in the most recent story, to academic institutions,” she said. “Those two things are separate in my view.”

Maxwell added it’s a distinction that some voters maybe hard to be aware of.

“I think that it is one that is nuanced and that’s sometimes hard with voters,” she said. “I would encourage everybody watching to Google the great migration. They will understand the history that’s involved with native ancestry history, specifically in the state of Oklahoma. Her saying my family told me this is not what the controversy should be about. The controversy is her saying she did not put it on a form when she in fact did.”

With the DNA test she had conducted, it was found Warren could be anywhere between 1/64th and 1/1,204th Native American.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

