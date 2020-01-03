MSNBC anchor Geoff Bennett asked a guest on MSNBC Live if Americans could trust President Donald Trump and his administration on Iran given its “credibility gap.”

Bennett was speaking with former National Security Council official Douglas Ollivant and former Iraq Amb. Christopher Hill Thursday. Hill told Bennett that he was focusing on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s rationale for Trump launching a strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“Secretary Pompeo said this was in reaction to what he said was an imminent attack,” Hill said. “When a Secretary of State speaks, you should be able to take that to the bank. I sure hope that was the case here. If it isn’t, if there was not an imminent threat, I think there are questions about how our government is acting, especially with respect to the Congress.”

Bennett referred back to those comments in a question to Ollivant.

“What level of trust should the American people have in this administration given its credibility gap and given the fact – let’s not forget – this country went to war in Iraq based on intelligence that was flat-out wrong?” Bennett asked.

Ollivant dodged directly answering the question, saying “that’s not the question that concerns me.”

“I’m not concerned about the justification. The question is: was this wise and prudent even given so. There are bad people doing human rights abuses all over the planet. Their deaths may be justified but it doesn’t mean it’s politically wise to do so,” Ollivant said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

