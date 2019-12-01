MSNBC anchor Kendis Gibson and reporter Mike Momeli had a laugh on Sunday as they capitalized on the “OK boomer” meme to mock Joe Biden’s Iowa bus tour.

The former vice president is traveling thorough the state on his “No Malarkey” bus tour, which got its name from a catchphrase of Biden’s ever since he used the line in his 2012 vice-presidential debate with Paul Ryan. While Biden says he means to use the name to differentiate himself from the lies of President Donald Trump, the reception has been…um, less-than-stellar online.

All the kids at the malt shop are really gonna flip their lids over this one! https://t.co/RtBXr0IQHU — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 1, 2019

Can someone translate Malarkey for me. I don't speak boomer https://t.co/Ya8CmdnTad — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 1, 2019

When they don't know "OK Boomer" is meant to be sarcastic https://t.co/DIouQcVkXV — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 1, 2019

My teen just asked what the heck malarkey is. I told her to call grandma cause I ain’t gotta clue. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) November 30, 2019

As Memoli beamed into MSNBC to talk to Gibson about this, they joked to each other about everyone mocking the name and calling it more proof that Biden’s too old and out-of-touch to be president.

“A lot of people online have been making a lot of fun of it, saying its the ultimate okay boomer,” Gibson said.

Memoli chuckled at that before explaining that Biden is “proud” of his use of the word, and that it fits his style even if he is appealing to “an older demographic.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

