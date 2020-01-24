Fox News didn’t air much — if any — of President Donald Trump impeachment trial during primetime Thursday night. They dominated the ratings as a result. But, for a crucial few hours during the day MSNBC programming ended up getting more viewership.

Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST, MSNBC averaged 1.51 million total viewers according to Nielsen. In the 1 p.m. hour, Fox News averaged 1.56 million viewers, but in the 2 pm hour, only 1.18 million viewers.

MSNBC’s coverage from 3-5 p.m. received more average viewers than Fox News, including viewers in the 25-54 demo.

At 5 p.m., Fox News’ The Five overtook MSNBC with 2.83 million viewers and 485,000 in the demo.

Meanwhile in primetime, MSNBC’s programming beat out CNN’s in the last few hours of the impeachment trial Thursday.

