MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude Jr. today went off on anyone nervous enough about a Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren nomination that they would almost rather let Donald Trump stay in office for four more years.

As the panel Wednesday discussed Michael Bloomberg’s debate performance and his status in the field, Glaude said that the former mayor showed he was “out of his depth” talking about foreign policy, including his comments on the Middle East.

He said Bloomberg will not be the “savior” before going on to slam fears of a more progressive nominee:

“You have folks who are so afraid of Bernie Sanders, so afraid of Elizabeth Warren, so afraid of the progressives, and they’re willing to say that if the Democratic party nominates a progressive, instead of someone like Bloomberg or someone like Pete Buttigieg, they’re gonna give the presidency back to Donald Trump, he’s gonna have a second term. And what they’re saying to me in that moment is that they’re more comfortable with a white nationalist in the White House than they are with Medicare for All, that they’re more comfortable with a presidency that’s content with putting babies in cages than they are in talking about a living wage.”

Glaude didn’t call anyone out by name but recently got into a clash with Steve Schmidt along similar lines, arguing, “If Donald Trump is the emergency you say he is, and the Democratic Party puts forward Bernie Sanders, and you tell me that you can’t vote for him, then it seems to me that Donald Trump isn’t the emergency that you say he is.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

