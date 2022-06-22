MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Says ‘I Don’t Care’ About Threats to GOP Officials in Rant Against Threats to Georgia Election Workers

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson argued Republicans testifying before the January 6 congressional subcommittee have far more protection from the threats they have received over the 2020 presidential election than fellow witnesses Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman.

Johnson appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House this week and railed against racist attacks on Moss and Freeman, two former Georgia election workers targeted by former President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who implied they were responsible for fraudulent votes, for which there is no proof.

“The level of rage that I and people that I know had when we saw this testimony is beyond anything I’ve probably experienced since George Floyd,” Johnson said in reaction to Freeman’s testimony. “That’s my grandmother. That is literally the kind of work that my grandmother used to do in Newark, New Jersey, registering people to vote, taking seniors in buses to go here & there, getting young people registered to vote.”

He went on to blast Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and presumably Arizona State House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), the latter of whom was referred to as “Randy Bowman” in the fiery rant. Johnson said he doesn’t care about threats they have received. Phone calls between Raffensperger and Trump were played at the hearings, and he described “sexualized texts” sent to his wife after his phone number was doxxed. Bowers said his daughter-in-law faced a home break-in as he refused to go along with election fraud claims from Trump and Giuliani.

This is why [Rusty Bowers] and Raffensperger — this is why I don’t care about them getting threatening calls. Because you know what happens to them? They go back to their offices and they get security. You know what happens to people on the Supreme Court when they get threatened? They get security paid for by the Senate, but not regular Black people who are just doing their job.

Moss did describe on Tuesday being told to leave her home for two months around January 6 by the FBI for her protection amidst an onslaught of threats.

Johnson went on to accuse Trump and Giuliani of being “terrorists” who deserve jail time for pressuring various officials to buy into their fraudulent ballot claims.

How many different people did Donald Trump and his cronies have to attack, have to threaten before we recognize that the man is a terrorist and everybody who works with him is a terrorist. Rudy Giuliani is a terrorist. This is not political activity. This is not passion. And I don’t want to hear anything about the braveness of [Bowers] or Raffensperger. Those guys engage in the same voter suppression policies that led people to feel emboldened enough to feel they could threaten black people.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com