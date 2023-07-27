MSNBC Contributor Says Hunter Biden Will Continue To Be Problem ‘So Long As Donald Trump Supporters’ Keep Trying To ‘Make’ Him One

Boston Globe columnist and MSNBC contributor Kimberly Atkins Stohr said Thursday that Hunter Biden will “always’ be a problem for President Joe Biden because of the right reacting to the various scandals surrounding him.

Anchor Andrea Mitchell said that Hunter Biden’s continuing legal problems “fuel” Republicans, like Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who are talking impeachment. A panel joined her for Thursday’s Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the plea deal on tax and gun charges that fell apart Wednesday.

The MSNBC panel, like CNN on Wednesday, had high praise for Judge Maryellen Noreika for realizing the prosecution and defense were not on the same page with the deal regarding potential future charges or prosecution of Hunter, but were critical of those who would connect the various scandals to the president.

After Mitchell said the plea deal collapse and Hunter’s legal problems “fuel” House Republicans, and “gives legs” to inquiries in Congress or even the possibility of impeachment, Stohr agreed and expanded on the “Republicans pounce” angle, indicting Trump supporters.

Stohr said she never thought a plea deal would “end Joe Biden’s political problems” going forward, “in part because we already knew that the investigation into Hunter Biden was ongoing and that Trump supporters have been using that for fodder to try to use against the president all along.”

“There are still questions about his business dealings and whether that could lead to some other criminal liability,” she conceded. “This is something that we knew. I don’t know why the attorneys didn’t know that, either.”

But ultimately Stohr placed the blame on Trump supporters.

“I think that this was always going to be a political problem for Joe Biden, so long as Donald Trump supporters tried to keep making it one,” she said.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

