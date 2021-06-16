MSNBC Contributor Says Putin and Republicans Have ‘The Very Same Message’ on January 6 Riot

MSNBC contributor and former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Wednesday that Republicans and Vladimir Putin are essentially sending the same message on the January 6th riots.

Putin has invoked the Capitol riots when questioned about Russia’s treatment of political opponents, particularly the fatal shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt. On Fox News Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson said the Russian leader is posing “fair questions” about that day.

Nicolle Wallace talked with her panel about Republicans who have downplayed the events of January 6th, and Figliuzzi said, “This is about preservation of power.”

He went on to say that Putin “regurgitated the very same message that we have U.S. congressmen sending, which is that the people that breached the security at the Capitol were simply looking for their political voice.”

“Vladimir Putin said that today at his press conference, and these members of Congress who refuse to honor for bravery the Capitol Police officers, who protected those members of Congress, are echoing the same thing as Putin,” Figliuzzi continued.

“It’s becoming difficult to understand the difference between whether it’s the message started in Moscow or the messages coming from the GOP. But it is one and the same.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com