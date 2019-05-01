Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham opened today’s hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr with a statement about Robert Mueller and his report, but at one point MSNBC cut into it to criticize his comments.

Graham talked about how Mueller was able to do his job and wasn’t removed, before saying, “So no collusion. No coordination. No conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government regarding the 2016 election.”

Seconds later, as he continued, Brian Williams cut in and said, “We’re reluctant to do this, we rarely do, but the chairman of the Judiciary Committee just said that Mueller found there was no collusion. That is not correct. Nicole Wallace, the report says collusion is not a thing they considered. It doesn’t exist in federal code.”

Nicolle Wallace went off on Graham in response:

“What’s stunning is that Lindsey Graham is offering answers to questions that aren’t on the table today. The question on the table today after the reporting last night is why did Barr mischaracterize what was actually in the Mueller report. I’m sorry, Lindsey Graham, but your defensiveness is showing. To talk about everything that went into it and in the next breath distort it is a stunning, stunning mischaracterization of what the whole exercise is supposed to be about. Reveals what I talked about before, that he is sitting not as the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, but a human shield for Donald Trump and, it would appear, William Barr.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

