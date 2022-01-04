MSNBC Erroneously Identifies White Supremacist and Anti-Semite as a Member of Turning Point USA

MSNBC on Tuesday erroneously identified white nationalist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes as a member of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA.

During a report on Stephanie Ruhle Reports by NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny about extremism in local communities since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a clip of Fuentes aired with a chyron that identified Fuentes as being with TPUSA.

Rather than being a member of the organization, Fuentes has actually feuded with TPUSA — as he and his followers, known as “groypers,” have disrupted TPUSA events by asking anti-Semitic questions, among other tactics.

Fuentes has a history of bigotry. According to the Anti-Defamation League:

Fuentes seeks to carve out a space that deliberately and publicly challenges the mainstream conservative movement while doubling down on themes central to the white supremacist movement. Fuentes and his America First adherents vocally support the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants, while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed. The Founders never intended for America to be a refugee camp for nonwhite people.” He often uses his platform to further conspiracy theories about the impending destruction of the white race, also known as “white genocide.” In one [t]weet, Fuentes stated, “Our civilization is being dismantled, our people are being genocided, and conservatives can’t think past what will play well with liberal media in the next election.”

UPDATE 4:48 pm ET: Later on Tuesday, the Twitter account for Stephanie Ruhle Reports tweeted a correction.

Earlier today, we inaccurately labeled Nick Fuentes as a member of Turning Point USA. Turning Point has no affiliation with Fuentes and we regret the error. — Stephanie Ruhle Reports (@RuhleOnMSNBC) January 4, 2022

