MSNBC Follows DeSantis to Las Vegas, Finds Supporters Gambling on 2024 Merch: ‘We Really Hope He Runs Because We Have, Like, 2,000 of These’

MSNBC followed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to Las Vegas for a Wednesday night rally and found some gamblers were already invested in the potential of the governor running for president in 2024.

The event was not even meant to be centered around DeSantis. The rally was in support of Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, a longtime friend of DeSantis who served with him in the Navy.

DeSantis, however, was the main attraction. On Thursday’s Hallie Jackson Reports, the host theorized the trek to Las Vegas was DeSantis clearly “sparking up some 2024 chatter,” and reporter Guad Venegas had the perfect clip to illustrate her claim.

Outside the event for Laxalt — which Venegas noted was his biggest yet — were numerous DeSantis supporters and some were evening selling DeSantis merchandise. One supporter — who was wearing a t-shirt with an image of President Joe Biden with a Hitler mustache and text reading: “Not My Dictator” — had a collection of DeSantis 2024 hats and when Venegas inquired about them, he was informed the man had already printed some 2,000 of them.

“We really hope he runs because we have, like, 2,000 of these hats already made,” the man said. He made sure to also show off the collection of red, white, and blue hats for the camera.

“You’ve already printed 2,000 DeSantis 2024 hats?” Venegas asks the man in shock.

“That’s how much we believe,” the early DeSantis supporter replied.

DeSantis has dismissed having intentions to run for president in 2024, but many see his run to Vegas as one of the numerous signs he’s at least considering it. Though he’s a vocal Donald Trump supporter and the former president could potentially run himself, DeSantis’ has been included in numerous polls of potential 2024 Republican primary match-ups.

