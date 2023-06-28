MSNBC Guest Calls It ‘Frustrating’ Americans Hate Biden’s Economy, Hopes He’ll Help Them ‘Connect the Dots’ on Campaign Trail

MSNBC guest Alencia Johnson, a senior advisor to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, said it was “frustrating” that Americans disapprove of the economy that Biden is boasting about in his reelection bid on Wednesday after Biden delivered a major economic address.

Host Alex Witt said that Biden’s speech should be taken as a sign that he “intends to go all in on his economic message, tying his name and his 2024 political fortunes to what critics and voters have signaled is a potentially tough issue for the president.”

Witt noted that only 34% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the economy before asking Johnson if the speech landed.

Johnson replied by calling it a “very strong speech” that “laid out all of the policies that the American people are actually enjoying.” She went on to explain that Americans were simply confused:

To be honest, you know, it is frustrating to see the poll numbers as you just showed around his approval rating when more than 70% of Americans do say that they support the bipartisan infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act. They are supportive of a lot of the president’s policies when it comes to chips. They are supportive of the fact that insulin has now been capped at $35 and the list goes on and on and on. People are, you know, we’re seeing a record number of jobs satisfaction among workers. We’re seeing record lows on unemployment, especially among black Americans and women who the president said make up half the economy. And so I think what we’re gonna see is the president as well as this administration and so many of his surrogates, continue to go out and talk about the key pieces of his policies that are not only just working, but are popular, so that people can connect the dots that this is under President Obam- this is under President Biden, excuse me, this is under President Biden’s leadership with a bipartisan way forward.

Watch above via MSNBC.

